China air travel is likely to rev up its recovery this year, with more direct flights to and from the U.S., the country's aviation regulator said.

International flights to and from China are expected to reach 6,000 a week by the end of 2024, or 80% of pre-pandemic levels, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said Thursday after its annual work conference.

International flights have already recovered to more than 4,600 a week currently from 500 in early 2023, and the number of countries that have resumed normal flights with China has reached 90% of pre-pandemic levels, the regulator said.

Overseas air travel was hit hard during the pandemic amid China's strict lockdowns and curbs on outbound travel.

The regulator also said it would "push for a substantial increase in direct flights between China and the U.S." as a result of the agreement between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.

China's domestic air travel has already recovered and will likely extend its growth in 2024, it said. Local travel volume in 2023 rose 1.5% from pre-pandemic levels, the fastest recovery among all types of transportation, the regulator added.

It expects 690 million domestic and international passenger trips by the end of the year, rising 12% from the previous year.

