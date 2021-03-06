China Exports Surge a Year After Coronavirus Hit

By Jonathan Cheng

BEIJING--China's exports soared 60.6% in the January-February period from a year earlier, official data showed Sunday, thanks to a low-base comparison at the same time last year when the world's second largest economy was hit by the coronavirus.

The export growth was much higher than the 40% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal and the 18.1% year-over-year growth recorded in December.

In February, outbound shipments surged 154.9% from a year earlier, and imports rose 17.3% on year, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed. The trade surplus in February stood at $37.83 billion.

China's exports were dampened at the start of last year by production suspensions and logistics snarls caused by the widespread quarantining and city lockdowns, measures introduced by the government to prevent the virus spread. Overseas shipments in the first two months of last year dropped 17.2% year over year as the coronavirus outbreaks and government containment measures crippled factory production and led to a sharp drop in demand.

But China's export sector rebounded strongly in the later half of 2020 as Beijing restarted production and churned out protective gear and electronic products for the West, which has been ravaged by the pandemic.

China's imports rose 22.2% from a year ago in the first two months of the year, accelerating from a 6.5% increase in December and higher than the 15% growth expected by the economists. That made China's January-February trade surplus to $103.25 billion, above economists' projection of $57.7 billion.

