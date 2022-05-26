Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China ForMin hopes relations with Solomon Islands can be model for Pacific islands

05/26/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference via video link in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes relations with the Solomon Islands can be a model for other Pacific Island countries, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, as he starts a regional tour.

Wang arrived in Solomon Islands on Thursday to kick off a 10-day tour of eight Pacific islands countries, a move closely watched by Australia and the United States as an indication of China's rising influence in the region.

Wang said Solomon Islands gained a "sincere and reliable partner" when it established diplomatic relations with China, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website. Solomon Islands switched ties from Taiwan to China in 2019.

China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Wang hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, documents seen by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aUkraine says Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbas push
RE
02:49aPhilippine central bank signals another rate hike in June meeting
RE
02:46aHSBC weighs IPO of Indonesia business - Bloomberg News
RE
02:43aUK regulator suggests simpler listing rule for London
RE
02:39aUK must pay for household support without deterring investment - minister
RE
02:32aIMF to release $900 million when Pakistan removes fuel price caps -source
RE
02:31aChina ForMin hopes relations with Solomon Islands can be model for Pacific islands
RE
02:30aRussia's Novak expects oil output to shrink up to 8.4% this year - RIA
RE
02:27aBenchmark lme tin falls 3.2% to $32,970 a tonne…
RE
02:26aAsian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
4EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
5BAYER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS