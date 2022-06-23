China, HK stocks rise on tech, Beijing support boost

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
rose on Thursday, as tech shares jumped on signs of support from
Beijing's, while Chinese small-caps gained on plans for new
derivatives.
** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.5% by the
lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed
0.6%. Hong Kong stock benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.3%.
** Tech shares in both markets rose sharply after Chinese
President Xi Jinping signalled support to the country's leading
payment and fintech firms in the latest indication that Beijing
is easing its regulatory crackdown on the sector.
** Xi chaired a top-level meeting on Wednesday that approved
a plan for the healthy development of China's large payment
firms and the fintech sector, state media reported.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.4% at the end
of the morning session, after earlier climbing as much as 2%.
** Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
jumped more than 4%. Fintech giant Ant Group is an
affiliate of Alibaba.
** In mainland China, the startup board ChiNext
rose 1.2%, while the tech-heavy STAR 50 index rose
0.5%.
** Meanwhile, China's small-cap CSI1000 Index
rose more than 1%, on news that China plans to roll out
derivatives based on the gauge.
** A launch of stock index futures and options based on
CSI1000, which tracks 1,000 small caps listed in Shanghai and
Shenzhen, could give investors additional hedging tools and
potentially lead to new investment products.
** The new derivatives will help diversify portfolios and
facilitate investment in small-cap stocks, Huatai Futures said.
** China's consumer, transport and
infrastructure fell, reflecting lingering concerns
over the impact of COVID-19, and worries about a fiscal funding
shortage as Beijing unveils ambitious stimulus plans.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)