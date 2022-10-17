China, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping talked up
national security, while dashing hopes of any changes in
growth-hitting zero-COVID policies and property sector curbs.
But China-listed shares' premium over their Hong
Kong peers hovered near seven-year highs, as regulators
announced market-friendly policies in an apparent effort to
stabilise sentiment.
China's benchmark CSI300 Index fell 0.4% to
3,825.71 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1%, to 3,068.83.
Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng slipped 1.1%, hitting
a 12-year low.
Xi called for accelerating the building of a world-class
military, while touting the fight against COVID-19 as he kicked
off a Communist Party Congress on Sunday by focussing on
security and reiterating policy priorities.
Greater emphasis on national security comes amid heightened
geopolitical tensions, Guolian Securities economist Rocky Fan
said.
"But the more you pay attention to security, the more you
need to sacrifice on efficiency. That would hurt China's
potential economic growth."
Property shares in both China and Hong Kong
weakened, as Xi's report signalled little change to the
deleveraging campaign that had strangled the indebted sector.
"We believe the ongoing Party congress may not be an
inflection point for major policy changes," Goldman Sachs wrote.
Policymakers will likely stick to "no flooding of easing
measures" and a reopening of the economy from strict COVID
restrictions will probably be delayed until at least Q2 2023,
Goldman said.
China's daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled
since September.
Bucking the trend, China's defense stocks
and chipmakers jumped on Monday as Xi called for
strengthening the ability to maintain national security and
achieve tech independency.
Interest in China's military-related stocks
spiked after Xi vowed never to renounce the right to use force
to resolve the Taiwan issue.
A-shares' fall was limited after China's securities
regulator said on Friday it planned to revise rules to make it
easier for listed companies to buy back shares.
The watchdog is also considering easing short-term trading
rules for overseas funds to attract foreign investment, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, China's six biggest state banks issued
statements in concert expressing support to the economy.
"As no imminent policy shift has been explicitly confirmed
or denied, investors will be in the lookout this week for hints
about the extent of Xi's grip over the party," said Ales Koutny,
portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.
