Price declines for new homes in major Chinese cities widened in May, suggesting Beijing's housing rescue measures may have failed to engineer a property rebound.

New-home prices in 70 major Chinese cities in May fell 0.71% from April, compared with a 0.58% decline recorded for the prior month, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data from China's National Bureau of Statistics.

Among 70 cities surveyed by the statistics bureau, 68 of them reported a month-over-month price decline in May, up from 64 cities in April.

Meanwhile, new-home prices fell 4.3% in May from a year earlier, accelerating from the 3.51% year-over-year decline in April. There were 67 cities reporting year-over-year price declines, higher than April's 63 cities, according to official data released Monday.

