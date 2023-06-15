China's home sales continued to rise, while property construction and investment fell at a faster rate as developers struggled to recover, official data showed Thursday.

Home sales by value rose 11.9% from a year earlier in the January-May period, up slightly from an 11.8% increase in the first four months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Property investment fell 7.2% in the first five months, worsening from a 6.2% decline in the January-April period.

New construction starts dropped 22.6% in the January-May period, compared with a 21.2% decline recorded in the January-April period.

