China, Hong Kong shares fall on softer economic outlook

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China and Hong Kong
shares fell on Wednesday, as global monetary tightening and
softer outlook for domestic economy in light of COVID-19 shocks
weighed on sentiment.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index was
down 0.33% at 3,295.95 points, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index
lost 0.44% to 4,306.32.
** The financial sector sub-index edged down 0.6%,
the consumer staples sector eased 0.38%, while the
real estate index fell 0.86%.
** A UBS survey of 507 senior corporate executives conducted in
April and May showed that COVID-19 disruptions have caused more
negative impact on corporate business than that in 2021, the
bank said in a note.
** "Respondents reported softer outlook in H2/2022 with
expectation for slower sales growth, lower profit margin, weaker
domestic and export orders."
** Some traders and analysts said markets will pay close
attention to June economic indicators to gauge the pace of
economic recovery, after financial hub of Shanghai lifted its
two-month long lockdown at the start of this month.
** However, photovoltaic and green energy
sectors outperformed the market, after power
consumption in some provinces reached record highs.
** The consumption of electricity in the Chinese provinces of
Shandong and Henan reached records this week, primarily driven
by the use of air conditioning as heat waves spread across
regions north of the Yangtze river.
** In Hong Kong, shares snapped a three-day rally, dragged lower
by worries on global growth prospects, stubbornly high inflation
and tighter financial conditions.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.24% to 21,291.75, while
the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5%.
** Market participants will monitor U.S. Federal Reserve chair
Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress later in the session, with
investors looking for further clues about whether another 75
basis point rate hike is on the cards in July.
