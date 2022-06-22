Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China, Hong Kong shares fall on softer economic outlook

06/22/2022 | 05:42am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as global monetary tightening and softer outlook for domestic economy in light of COVID-19 shocks weighed on sentiment.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.33% at 3,295.95 points, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index lost 0.44% to 4,306.32.

** The financial sector sub-index edged down 0.6%, the consumer staples sector eased 0.38%, while the real estate index fell 0.86%.

** A UBS survey of 507 senior corporate executives conducted in April and May showed that COVID-19 disruptions have caused more negative impact on corporate business than that in 2021, the bank said in a note.

** "Respondents reported softer outlook in H2/2022 with expectation for slower sales growth, lower profit margin, weaker domestic and export orders."

** Some traders and analysts said markets will pay close attention to June economic indicators to gauge the pace of economic recovery, after financial hub of Shanghai lifted its two-month long lockdown at the start of this month. ** However, photovoltaic and green energy sectors outperformed the market, after power consumption in some provinces reached record highs.

** The consumption of electricity in the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Henan reached records this week, primarily driven by the use of air conditioning as heat waves spread across regions north of the Yangtze river.

** In Hong Kong, shares snapped a three-day rally, dragged lower by worries on global growth prospects, stubbornly high inflation and tighter financial conditions. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.24% to 21,291.75, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5%. ** Market participants will monitor U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress later in the session, with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75 basis point rate hike is on the cards in July. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/21Brazilian police reconstruct murder of British journalist and indigenous expert
RE
06/21Ukraine and Russia forces entrenched, Putin to mark WWII anniversary
RE
06/21Australian energy market operator to lift market suspension this week
RE
06/21MESSAGING APP TELEGRAM : few paid subscribers needed to cover costs
RE
06/21DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 23
RE
06/21YELLEN : Not all recessions alike, inflation can come down amid full employment
RE
06/21South Dakota lawmakers vote to remove attorney general after fatal car crash
RE
06/21Police response in Uvalde 'abject failure' -TX official
RE
06/21Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.61% in early trade…
RE
06/21MARK TUCKER : Glass Lewis recommends Aerojet investors back CEO in proxy contest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China’s lockdowns and heavy rains ease coal shortage: Kemp
2Wheat recovers from near 3-month low on bargain-buying, soybeans ease
3WISeKey's Semiconductor Revenue Surges Despite Shortages in Semiconduct..
4News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
5Australian energy market operator to lift market suspension this week

HOT NEWS