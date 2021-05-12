China, Hong Kong shares weighed down by property firms on tax talks

* SSEC -0.01%, CSI300 -0.28% HSI -0.37%
* China holds meeting discussing property tax
* Tech shares rebound after sharp sell-off
SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares
slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after
Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant
speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks
rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 0.01% at 3,441.42 and the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.28%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to
10,452.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.37% at
27,910.60.
** Leading the losses, the CSI300's sub-index for the real
estate sector fell 1.45%, while the property
sub-index in Hong Kong lost 1.57%.
** China's regulators solicited opinions from representatives
from some cities, experts and scholars on the pilot work of
implementing the real estate tax, the Ministry of Finance said
in a statement on its website late on Tuesday.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day,
the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up
0.17%.
** The tech sub-index in Hong Kong gained 2.18% after
a sell-off in previous session.
** Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd rose as much as
4.5%, on track to snap three consecutive sessions of losses,
ahead of the announcement of first-quarter earnings.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 1.91%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.44 per U.S. dollar, 0.18%
weaker than the previous close of 6.4283.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)