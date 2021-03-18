China, Hong Kong stocks climb on Fed's dovish stance

* SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI 1.5%
SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
rose on Thursday, in line with broader gains in other Asian
markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to maintain
accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in U.S.
economic growth this year.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,136.11 by the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.6%, to 3,464.33 points.
** The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in
nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and
central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the
gas despite an expected surge of inflation.
** Liquidity tightening is almost certain to happen as the
economy recovers, leading to an inescapable correction in
equities, Guosen Securities noted in a report, referring to a
recent sharp falls in the A-share market.
** But it's still too early to call an end to the bull run,
the brokerage added.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.5%, to
29,472.50 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3% to 11,508.22.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index and
the Hang Seng industrials index climbed 2.1% and 1.9%,
respectively.
** Though analysts said there were still headwind going
ahead, including a further rise in U.S. treasury yields and
slower southbound flows.
** "Hong Kong stocks will remain rangebound for the time
being, given the recent correction in the A-share market that
helped slowed down the pace of southbound flows via the Stock
Connect linking mainland and the island city," said Linus Yip,
chief strategist at First Shanghai Group.
** "Some mainland mutual funds, which invest both in the
onshore market and Hong Kong, could need to sell Hong Kong
stocks to deal with redemptions following recent declines in the
onshore market," he added.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)