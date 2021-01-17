China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

* SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.8%, HSI 0.5%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.5%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 14.2%
* FTSE China A50 +0.3%
SHANGHAI, Jan 18(Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares
climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected
gross domestic product data (GDP) pointing to a solid recovery
in the world's second-largest economy.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.8% to 5,504.17 by the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7% to 3,591.33.
** The Hang Seng index edged up 0.5% to 28,712.79
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7%, to 11,396.01.
** China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter,
with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough
coronavirus-hit 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained
poised to expand further this year even as the pandemic raged
unabated.
** The world's second-largest economy has surprised many
with the speed of its recovery from last year's coronavirus
jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense
U.S.-China relations on trade and other fronts.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index
and CSI300 transport index rose 2.2% and 1.7%,
respectively.
** There was muted reaction to news that the Trump
administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker
Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the
Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other
applications to supply the telecommunications firm.
** The Hang Seng tech index added 3.3%, while the
CSI IT index firmed 2.8%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.67% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 1.00%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4872 per U.S. dollar,
0.08% weaker than the previous close of 6.4817.
** As of 04:17 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 36.54% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)