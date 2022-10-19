Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress

10/19/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors were cautious amid uncertainties during the Communist Party Congress, even as a raft of state-backed and large asset managers announced measures to stabilise the market.

Hong Kong shares also snapped a three-day rally after the city's leader delivered his first policy address, as economic stimulus measures failed to boost sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.61%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.19%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2.38%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.75%.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier gains to shed 0.5%.

** At least 21 large onshore China asset managers including E Fund Management Co, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management, and Bank of Communications Schroder Fund Management said this week they were investing their own money to buy products in a bid to stabilize the confidence on China's capital market, local media reported.

** Consumer staples companies declined 3.2%, and Food & Beverage names went down 3% to be among the biggest losers.

** Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced initiatives to attract talent and investment to the city in his inaugural policy address.

** Property stocks pared morning gains and closed 1.6% lower, as the policy address didn't mention short-term stimulus programs.

** Property tycoons New World Development slumped 7.8%, and Sun Hung Kai Properties went down 3.6%.

** Hong Kong announced to offer overseas professionals, who become permanent residents after living in the city for seven years, a rebate on the stamp duty paid on home purchased for non-residents.

** CITIC Securities expect Hong Kong stocks to rebound after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

** "The current 2023 earnings growth forecast of Hang Seng Composite Index is 12.2%, much higher than S&P 500's 7.5%, and this is the first time Hong Kong stocks' earnings growth outpaces that of the U.S. stocks in nearly three years," CITIC securities said in a note.

** Hong Kong-listed tech firms tumbled 4.2% and Hong Kong, led losses.

** Hong Kong exchange dropped 2% after it reported a 30% drop in third-quarter profits. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED 1.24% 7.36 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.06% 18.17 End-of-day quote.-31.20%
INVESCO LTD. 1.50% 14.93 Delayed Quote.-35.14%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -7.75% 18.82 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.63% 3465.54 Real-time Quote.-21.45%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -2.01% 3283.52 Real-time Quote.-19.93%
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED 0.69% 2.92 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED -3.56% 89.5 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
Latest news "Economy"
05:24aNetherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
RE
05:16aBritain's banks brace for potential government raid on profits -FT
RE
05:14aWorld stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with rate-hike angst
RE
05:10aChip Maker TSMC Weighs Expansion In Japan To Reduce Geopolitical Risk - WSJ
RE
05:10aChip maker tsmc weighs expansion in japan to reduce geopolitical…
RE
05:09aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress
RE
05:09aEuropean shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation
RE
05:09aSterling weakens as inflation returns to 40-year highs
RE
05:09aAbu Dhabi airline Etihad gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ's takeover
RE
05:04aOctopus Energy creates JV with Italian solar and wind farm developer Nexta
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
3Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
5Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

HOT NEWS