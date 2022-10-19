China, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower
on Wednesday, as investors were cautious amid uncertainties
during the Communist Party Congress, even as a raft of
state-backed and large asset managers announced measures to
stabilise the market.
Hong Kong shares also snapped a three-day rally after the
city's leader delivered his first policy address, as economic
stimulus measures failed to boost sentiment.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.61%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.19%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2.38%, and the
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.75%.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan reversed earlier gains to shed 0.5%.
** At least 21 large onshore China asset managers including
E Fund Management Co, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management, and
Bank of Communications Schroder Fund Management said this week
they were investing their own money to buy products in a bid to
stabilize the confidence on China's capital market, local media
reported.
** Consumer staples companies declined 3.2%, and
Food & Beverage names went down 3% to be among the
biggest losers.
** Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced initiatives
to attract talent and investment to the city in his inaugural
policy address.
** Property stocks pared morning gains and closed
1.6% lower, as the policy address didn't mention short-term
stimulus programs.
** Property tycoons New World Development slumped
7.8%, and Sun Hung Kai Properties went down 3.6%.
** Hong Kong announced to offer overseas professionals, who
become permanent residents after living in the city for seven
years, a rebate on the stamp duty paid on home purchased for
non-residents.
** CITIC Securities expect Hong Kong stocks to rebound after
the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.
** "The current 2023 earnings growth forecast of Hang Seng
Composite Index is 12.2%, much higher than S&P 500's 7.5%, and
this is the first time Hong Kong stocks' earnings growth
outpaces that of the U.S. stocks in nearly three years," CITIC
securities said in a note.
** Hong Kong-listed tech firms tumbled 4.2% and
Hong Kong, led losses.
** Hong Kong exchange dropped 2% after it reported
a 30% drop in third-quarter profits.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)