China, Hong Kong stocks mixed on COVID easing hopes, weakening PMI data

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks move higher
in a choppy session on Wednesday, while Hong Kong shares were
mixed, as investors clung to hopes that China will soon reopen
its economy, despite rising COVID cases.
The reopening hopes partially offset worse-than-expected
factory and service activity data.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.28%, while
the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.21%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.22%, while the
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was off 0.06%.
China's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in
November, an official survey showed on Wednesday, weighed down
by COVID-19 curbs and softening global demand.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
stood at 48.0 against 49.2 in October, the lowest reading in
seven months
"Economic activities will likely weaken further in December
and the first quarter," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief
economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.
"Nonetheless the market sentiment is improving as investors
look through the weak economic data in the short term. The key
question on investors' minds is how long this reopening process
will take."
In China, auto stocks led the gains due to strong October
sales figures despite the COVID impact, and market expectations
on further car purchase tax cut benefits.
The CSI all share automobiles index surged 6.4%
and new energy vehicles were up 2.2%.
In Hong Kong, Geely Auto rallied 8%, tech firms
were flat and Hong Kong-listed mainland properties
dropped 2.2%.
HSBC Holdings' Hong Kong-listed shares climbed
1.7% as the bank has agreed to sell its business in Canada to
Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash,
paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders
later down the line.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Savio D'Souza)