SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong securities regulators said on Monday that they have agreed in principle to further expand the scope of eligible stocks under the mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The scope of eligible stocks will be expanded for both the Northbound and Southbound trading links, and preparation for the expansion will take about three months, the regulators said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)