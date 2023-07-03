By Bingyan Wang

China will ban the export of gallium and germanium, two components for chips and radars, in a bid to respond to the U.S.'s curb on supplies of high-tech components to China, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement released Monday.

The ministry will impose export controls on gallium and germanium-related items in order to safeguard national security and interests, the statement said.

Exporters shall apply for an export license to the Ministry of Commerce and report the contract and utility before shipping out the related item, it said.

The export control took effect on August 1.

