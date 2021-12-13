China, India solve local coal supply, but seaborne prices stay high: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China and India
appear to have largely resolved their domestic coal supply
issues, but their success in boosting output has yet to be fully
reflected in the price of seaborne supplies in Asia.
The two Asian countries are the world's largest producers,
consumers and importers of coal and their domestic dynamics tend
to drive the seaborne market for the polluting fuel.
Both had struggled in recent months with insufficient
domestic output, China as a result of government policies that
idled some mines for safety reasons, while India's production
and transportation of coal was affected by the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic.
The domestic supply crisis appears to be a thing of the past
in both countries, with China's coal production of 357.09
million tonnes in October being the highest in more than six
years and up from 334.1 million in September.
The country's state planner said on Nov. 21 that output has
stabilised around 12 million tonnes a day, outpacing consumption
and leading to increasing inventories.
India has also managed to ramp up coal output, with
provisional government data showing November production at 67.84
million tonnes, up 10.4% from 61.47 million during the same
month a year earlier.
The government said inventories at power plants are also
rising and as of Nov. 24 they stood at nine days of
requirements, meaning there is no coal shortage.
Coal stocks at power plants had dropped to as low as three
days of requirements in October, resulting in the curtailment of
power generation and electricity shortages.
The easing of domestic shortages in China has had a marked
impact on prices, with futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange at 685.6 yuan ($107.63) a tonne on Dec. 10,
down 63% from the record high of 1,848 yuan reached on Oct. 19.
The spot price of thermal coal at the port of Qinhuangdao in
northern China <SH-QHA-TRMCOAL> hasn't retreated quite as much
as the futures contract, ending at 1,090 yuan a tonne on Dec.
10, but this is down 57% from the record 2,545 yuan on Oct. 19.
SEABORNE PRICES DOWN, NOT OUT
The slump in the prices in China's domestic market has yet
to be fully replicated in the Asian seaborne benchmarks.
The weekly index for thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle
port, as assessed by commodity price reporting
agency Argus, was $159.24 a tonne for the seven days to Dec. 10.
This was slightly higher than the prior week's $158.66 a
tonne, and up from the recent low of $153.10 in the week to Nov.
12.
The index has fallen 39.4% from its record high of $252.72 a
tonne in the week to Oct. 15, but at the current price it
remains high by historic standards and more than double the $75
a tonne it was at the same time last year.
Lower-grade Indonesian coal has also fallen from record
highs, with the 4,200 kilocalorie per kg grade
ending last week at $65.94 a tonne, down 53.9% from its record
high of $143.14 in the week to Oct. 15.
However, the index is 82.6% higher than what it was at this
time last year. Prior to 2021, the index had never traded above
$60 a tonne according to Argus data stretching back to 2008 and
had only traded above $50 briefly on three occasions.
While China's coal futures have returned to levels only
slightly higher than their long-run average, both Indonesian and
Australian indexes remain at elevated levels.
The high seaborne prices may be starting to affect volumes
being shipped, with data from commodity consultants Kpler
suggesting a loss of momentum for both Indonesia and Australia,
the world's two biggest coal exporters.
Indonesia's exports of all coal grades were 31.59 million
tonnes in November, down from 36.76 million in October and the
lowest since April, according to Kpler.
Shipments to China dropped to 14.5 million tonnes in
November from 19.77 million in October, while those to India
were 3.55 million, down from October's 4.99 million.
Australia exported 28.54 million tonnes in November, down
from 30.85 million in October, and the weakest month since
March, according to Kpler data.
Australia exported 8.58 million tonnes in November to its
biggest customer Japan, down from 10.29 million in October,
while number two buyer India saw Australian exports of 3.25
million in November, down from 7.34 million in October.
The question for the market is whether seaborne coal prices
in Asia are reflecting the dynamic of increased domestic output
and lower prices in China and India, as well as signs of lower
export volumes from Australia and Indonesia.
GRAPHIC-Australia, Indonesia coal exports vs Newcastle
Weekly Index price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pORhmc
