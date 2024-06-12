China's consumer prices rose mildly last month while its factory-gate prices continued to fall, suggesting persistently tepid demand as Beijing continues to try to lift lackluster consumption.

The country's consumer-price index rose for a fourth consecutive month in May, edging up 0.3% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That matched the 0.3% expected by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll and was unchanged from April's increase.

Factory-gate prices continued to fall in May but narrowed their decline from April. The producer-price index fell 1.4% from a year earlier, its 20th consecutive month of contraction.

Wednesday's figures highlight policymakers' difficulties in convincing consumers to open their wallets as a protracted property slump continues to weigh on Chinese households' spending.

To offset the drag from the property sector and tilt the economy away from overreliance on real estate and debt-fueled investment, Beijing has been directing resources to manufacturing, a supply-side strategy that risks further weighing down prices and escalating trade tensions.

"The deflationary pressure has not faded yet," Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, wrote after the release of Wednesday's data. Compared with the prior month, the CPI was slightly negative, while the relative improvement in producer prices was largely driven by prices of commodities such as copper and gold, Zhang said--not a reflection of China's domestic demand.

China's core consumer inflation, which strips out more volatile categories such as food and energy, rose 0.6% in May, down from 0.7% in the prior month. Food prices dropped 2.0%, compared with a 2.7% decline in April. Prices of nonfood items increased 0.8%, compared with a 0.9% rise the previous month.

Wednesday's data follow other signals of weak consumer sentiment. Though Chinese tourists traveled in larger numbers during this year's Dragon Boat holiday than before the pandemic, they spent less, according to calculations by Huachuang Securities analysts based on official numbers.

Tourism spending per capita over the three-day holiday concluded Monday was 10.5% lower than the 2019 level, according to the Huachuang Securities analysts.

Data from China's leading online travel-service providers also showed that tourists continue to flock to smaller cities, where costs tend to be lower, following similar holiday spending patterns since the start of the year.

Without a meaningful rebound in the beleaguered property sector, where Chinese families traditionally park much of their wealth, economists say the efficacy of Beijing's attempts to juice household consumption and revive business confidence looks limited.

Economists have generally welcomed Beijing's most recent property-sector rescue measures, which were announced in May, but still think more needs to be done. Local governments have been encouraged to buy unsold properties to use as affordable housing, but analysts caution that the 300 billion yuan ($41.39 billion) in liquidity provided by the central bank for the initiative falls far short of what is needed to clear the huge amount of inventory.

Aggressive cuts to mortgage rates and down-payment ratios introduced last month to boost home-buying demand are also unlikely to be of much help.

For would-be home buyers, concerns about sliding property prices and undelivered and unfinished homes, rather than purchasing restrictions, are preventing them from getting on the property ladder, according to Nomura economist Harrington Zhang.

New home sales have improved little despite more easing measures on home purchases and mortgage loans in top-tier cities, Nomura economists told clients in a Tuesday note.

In a sign that more policy support is in the pipeline, China's cabinet, known as the State Council, on Friday urged officials to keep rolling out new policies to stabilize the market.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 0051ET