China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Rose 179% on Year

BEIJING--China's industrial profit surged in the first two months from the same period last year, when the world's second-largest economy was hit by the coronavirus outbreaks.

Profits earned by China's industrial companies rose 179% in the January-February period from a year earlier, said the National Bureau of Statistics Saturday.

The year-on-year comparison was boosted by the sharp decline recorded last year, when industrial profit fell 38.3% on year, said the statistics bureau. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, China locked down cities and suspended factory production at the start of 2020, resulting in a 6.8% contraction of its economy in the first quarter, the worst performance in about four decades.

But profitability of industrial firms was also helped by Beijing's policy to encourage workers to stay at their workplace during this year's Lunar New Year holidays, which enabled factories to resume production more quickly in 2021, said the bureau.

Profit in the first two months was 72.1% higher than the same period in 2019, long before the economy was hit by the coronavirus, said the statistics bureau.

But the bureau also said some companies making consumer goods were still suffering losses and haven't yet recovered to pre-virus levels. The government would continue to strengthen the industrial recovery, it added.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 2242ET