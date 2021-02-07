China Jan Foreign Exchange Reserves $3.211 Trillion Vs $3.217 Trillion at End-Dec

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves fell in January after two straight months of increases, official data showed Sunday.

The country's hoard of foreign exchange decreased by $5.9 billion to $3.211 trillion in January, according to data released by the People's Bank of China. By the end of December last year, the country's foreign-exchange reserves stood at $3.217 trillion.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a fall of $2 billion in reserves in January. In December, China's foreign-exchange reserves increased by $38.03 billion.

China's yuan appreciated against the U.S. dollar by 1.20% last month, compared with a 0.65% increase in December, according to information provider Wind.

--Bingyan Wang

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 0452ET