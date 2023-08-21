BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's government land sales revenue extended its decline, down 19.1% year-on-year to 2.2875 trillion yuan ($313.1 billion) in January-July, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. ($1 = 7.3068 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|7.3211 CNH
|+0.25%
|+0.87%
|-
|2241.49 PTS
|+0.19%
|-1.73%
|-
