BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's government land sales revenue extended its decline, down 19.1% year-on-year to 2.2875 trillion yuan ($313.1 billion) in January-July, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. ($1 = 7.3068 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)