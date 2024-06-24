BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's government posted an extended decline in land sales revenue in the January-May period, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Revenue from government land sales fell 14% year-on-year, faster than a 10.4% drop in the first four months of the year.

China's land sales have steeply fallen since 2022, weighed down by a prolonged property crisis and mounting local government debt.

Beijing has lately launched measures to slow falling prices and reduce a growing stock of unsold homes to avert broader economic contagion, but analysts say the "piecemeal" moves may not provide the support needed for a meaningful recovery.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)