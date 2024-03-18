China's new home sales by value and floor area tumbled in the first two months of the year as property developers struggled to sell homes amid a prolonged real-estate slump, official data showed.

New home sales by value dropped 32.7% in the January to February period, worsening from the 6.0% decline a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

New home sales by floor area fell 24.8% in the first two months of the year, compared with an 8.2% decline in the year-ago period, the statistics bureau said.

Other property indicators also showed a continued weakness.

Property investment fell 9.0% in the period, improving from a 9.6% drop. New construction starts by property developers dropped 29.7%, compared with a 20.4% fall.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-24 2250ET