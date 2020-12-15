China, Japan cut U.S. Treasury holdings in October -data

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China and Japan, the two
largest non-U.S. holders of Treasuries, reduced their holdings
in October, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on
Tuesday, continuing a trend of the last few months.
China's holdings of Treasuries fell to $1.054 trillion, the
lowest since January 2017, cutting its load of U.S. government
debt for five straight months.
Japan, the world's largest holder of Treasuries at $1.269
trillion, also pared back its holdings for a third straight
month.
The decline in Japan's and China's stockpile of Treasuries
was offset by a surge in holdings from Belgium and the UK, two
countries used as financial centers for some of the biggest
sovereign debt holders.
Belgium's holdings grew by $21 billion to $239.6 billion,
while those of the UK rose to $442.8 billion in October, up
$13.9 billion from the previous month.
Foreign ownership of Treasuries overall declined for a third
straight month in October, to $7.068 trillion in U.S.
Treasuries, down $2.6 billion from $7.071 trillion in September.
At the end of October, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose by about 18 basis points to 0.859%, from
0.677% at the beginning of the month.
"There's a lot of churn during the month," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
"We saw very large sellers and large buyers, which partly
helps explain why rates rose from their lows during the month.
There are investors with conflicting views, making positioning
in the market after a very big move lower in rates," he added.
On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries showed foreign
outflows of $20.07 billion in October, from inflows of $22.53
billion in September. U.S. Treasury selling was the norm though
in six of the last eight months.
At the peak of the pandemic, foreign investors' selling of
Treasuries hit a record high of $310.79 billion in March amid
serious liquidity problems, prompting the Federal Reserve to
step in and stem the bleeding in the world's largest bond
market.
Foreign investors, meanwhile, bought $24.07 billion in U.S.
equities in October, compared to inflows of $38.16 billion the
previous month. Foreigners have been net buyers of U.S. stocks
for six straight months. In May, U.S. stocks drew record foreign
buying of $79.7 billion.
U.S. corporate bonds had net outflows of $21.51 billion in
October, from $28.72 billion-outflow in September. Foreigners
have sold U.S. corporate bonds in four of the last five months.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)