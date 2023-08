BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China imported 451,159 metric tons of unwrought copper and copper products in July, down 2.7% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, were 489,738 metric tons, down 24.9% from July 2022.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)