China July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y

08/07/2021 | 01:30am EDT
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China imported 854,000 tonnes of meat in July, down 14.43% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports.

Meat imports in the period from January to July totalled 5.93 million tonnes, the data from China's General Administration of Customs showed, higher than the last year's 5.75 million tonnes in the first seven months of 2020.

July imports were up however from June's 743,000 tonnes.

Domestic pork prices <PORK-CN-TOT-D> have plunged by half since the start of this year, weighed down by large import volumes and as production increased on efforts to restock and expand farms after African swine fever decimated herds.

Prices were at 21.04 yuan ($3.26) a kg on August 3.

On a monthly basis, China's meat imports had surpassed 1 million tonnes in March, the highest monthly volumes since at least January 2020, as the country built stockpiles to meet shortages. ($1=6.4634 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
