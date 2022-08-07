China July rare earth exports down 8% year on year-customs

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) -
China's exports of rare earths in July fell 8% from the
corresponding month a year ago, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.
Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest
producer stood at 3,637.10 tonnes last month, down from 3,955.40
tonnes in July last year, the data showed.
The number also marked a month-on-month decline of 14.7%
from the 4,265 tonnes exported in June.
For January to July, China shipped out 29,865.90 tonnes of
the minerals, up 7.5% year on year.
