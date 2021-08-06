China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln

BEIJING, Aug 7 - China's trade surplus with the
United States stood at $35.4 billion in July, Reuters
calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Saturday,
up from $32.58 billion in June.
For the first seven months of the year, the surplus was
$200.32 billion, up from $164.92 billion during the first half
of 2021.
Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest
economies, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a
face-to-face meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at
the end of July.
However, no specific outcomes were agreed and the meeting
did not mention the prospect of a meeting between U.S. President
Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping
