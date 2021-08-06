Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln

08/06/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug 7 - China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $35.4 billion in July, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, up from $32.58 billion in June.

For the first seven months of the year, the surplus was $200.32 billion, up from $164.92 billion during the first half of 2021.

Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a face-to-face meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the end of July.

However, no specific outcomes were agreed and the meeting did not mention the prospect of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aChina July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y
RE
12:07aNorwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
RE
08/06China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln
RE
08/06China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
08/06Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06China July exports rise 19.3% y/y, imports up 28.1%
RE
08/06China's July forex reserves rise to $3.236 trillion
RE
08/06Malaysia's fast food giant QSR revives IPO plan - The Edge
RE
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06YANDEX N : Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
2Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
3Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth..

HOT NEWS