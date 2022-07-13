China June copper imports jump 15% on prior month

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June copper imports
rose 15.5 % from a month ago to 537,698 tonnes, customs data
showed on Wednesday, after demand picked up following the
lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns that had hurt manufacturing
activity.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI)
rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the first time it rose
above the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth
since February.
"Resumed factory production bolstered copper demand, while
trade flows that had been hampered by epidemic-related logistics
issues also became smoother," said He Tianyu, CRU Group's China
copper demand analyst.
China is the world's leading consumer of the metal, which is
used in a range of sectors from electrical to construction and
transport.
Copper imports were also buoyed by an open arbitrage window
between Shanghai and London copper prices in May and June,
according to He.
Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper
ore, was 2.06 million tonnes in June, down 5.9% from 2.19 the
previous month, according to the customs data.
The country exported 607,443.40 tonnes of unwrought
aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and
semi-finished aluminium products, in June, down from May's
676,604.6 tonnes.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise
Heavens)