Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China June copper imports jump 15% on prior month

07/13/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June copper imports rose 15.5 % from a month ago to 537,698 tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, after demand picked up following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns that had hurt manufacturing activity.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the first time it rose above the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth since February.

"Resumed factory production bolstered copper demand, while trade flows that had been hampered by epidemic-related logistics issues also became smoother," said He Tianyu, CRU Group's China copper demand analyst.

China is the world's leading consumer of the metal, which is used in a range of sectors from electrical to construction and transport.

Copper imports were also buoyed by an open arbitrage window between Shanghai and London copper prices in May and June, according to He.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, was 2.06 million tonnes in June, down 5.9% from 2.19 the previous month, according to the customs data.

The country exported 607,443.40 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in June, down from May's 676,604.6 tonnes.

For more details, click on

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aChina will reduce number of high-risk financial institutions - central bank
RE
04:14aU.S., Australia understand Japan's LNG supply position -Japan minister
RE
04:14aUK economy jumps in May as doctors and travel agents get busy
RE
04:13aGermany's LNG import project plans
RE
04:13aChina June copper imports jump 15% on prior month
RE
04:09aIndia accuses China's Oppo of $551 million tax evasion
RE
04:05aIEA says oil market walking tightrope due to economic, supply risks
RE
04:00aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Morgan stanley cuts to underweight from…
RE
04:00aIEA says oil market walking tightrope due to economic, supply risks
RE
03:57aGerman bond yields edge higher ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
2Financial regulator sees stormy waters ahead for Germany
3FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
4BASF SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5French power group EDF requests its shares be suspended

HOT NEWS