BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's unwrought copper and copper products imports declined 3% year-on-year to 436,000 metric tons in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

For the first half of the year, copper imports were up 6.8% to 2.76 million tons, the data showed. (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Colleen Howe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)