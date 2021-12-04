China-Laos Railway Embodies the Cultural Core of "Silk Road of Common Prosperity"

On December 3, China-Laos Railway, which adopts Chinese standards for the whole line and connects Kunming and Vientiane, was put into operation. China-Laos Railway is a landmark project of "the Belt and Road Initiative"

,

witnessing

the

China-Laos friendship. The railway will provide strong support for accelerating the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor and the building of the China-Laos Community of Shared Future. The Chinese railway

builder

s present a great gift to the world with their own practical actions, demonstrating the Chinese people's superb railway construction technology and the courage and responsibility to be pioneers without fear of difficulties.

As a landmark project taking some place in the development history of both China and Laos, the Chinese and Lao builders, with shared goals, have overcome difficulties and unlocked more scenarios for social, economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries by railway, embodying the cultural core of "Silk Road of Common Prosperity".