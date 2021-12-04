China-Laos Railway Opens to Traffic, Presenting Distinctive Design at all 25 Stations

On December 3, China-Laos Railway designed entirely in line with Chinese standards for the connection of Kunming and Vientiane, has been put into operation, the beginning of the rail transport era for Laos.

In the initial stage of the railway, a total of 25 stations are put into operation, with existing stations being Kunming, Kunming South, Huacheng, Jinning East, Baofeng and Yuxi, and the new stations bing Yanhe, Eshan, Huanian, Yuanjiang, Mojiang, Ning'er, Pu'er, Yexianggu, Xishuangbanna, Ganlanba, Mengla, Mohan, Boten, Muang Xai, Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng, Phon Hong, Vientiane and Vientiane South.

The station design fully integrates the regional culture, presenting distinctive styles for each station, and the advanced and comprehensive facilities provide high-quality services for passengers.