By Rhiannon Hoyle

China has lifted suspensions on five Australian meat exporters, the Australian government said on Thursday, in a further sign of steadily warming ties between the two countries.

Beijing suspended beef imports from some Australian abattoirs in 2020, citing alleged labelling inconsistencies and other issues.

The bans were introduced amid rising tensions between the countries after former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison called for an international investigation into the first outbreak of Covid-19 in central China. Beijing placed restrictions or tariffs on a number of Australian imports including coal, wine, barley and rock lobsters. China previously said Australia had also raised obstacles to trade.

Tensions between the two countries have eased since Australia's May 2022 election, when Anthony Albanese was elected prime minister. Albanese visited Beijing last year to discuss issues including returning Australian products to the Chinese market.

The Australian government said eight beef-processing facilities have now had suspensions lifted, but that two facilities remain suspended.

"We continue to press China to remove the remaining trade impediments, including for Australia's rock lobster industry," Australian officials said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Canberra didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

