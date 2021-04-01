China Lumena New Materials : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE AND REVISED TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING

Announcement of (i) the level of indications of interest
in the Placing; (ii) the level of applications in the Public Offer and the Preferential Offer;and (iii) basis of allocation of the Public Offer Shares and the Reserved Shares on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Company
at http://joegreenpanel.com/ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Announcement of results of allocations in the Public
Offer and the Preferential Offer (with successful applicants' identification document numbers, where appropriate) to be
available through a variety of channels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Effective date of the Creditors Schemes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Completion of the Share Offer and the Acquisition. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Completion of all the Resumption Conditions and publication of an announcement in relation to the completion of the Proposed Restructuring including but
not limited to, the Share Offer and the Acquisition . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Despatch of certificates for the New Shares (including
the New Shares then in issue, the Public Offer Shares, the Company's Placing Shares and the Consideration Shares) or refund cheques for the Share Offer,
if the Share Offer is terminated . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Thursday, 17 June 2021
Resumption and dealing in the New Shares commence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 June 2021
Notes:
-
All reference to times and dates in this announcement are references to Hong Kong times and dates unless otherwise stated.
-
The Company will post the new share certificates (in orange color) for the New Shares to the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") at the Company's expense. The old share certificates (in cream color) for existing Shares will be voided automatically upon the despatch of the new share certificates.
-
Share certificates for the New Shares will only become valid at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 June 2021 provided that the Proposed Restructuring has become unconditional in all respects and the rights of termination in the SO Underwriting Agreements, if any, have not been exercised. Investors who trade New Shares prior to the receipt of share certificates or the share certificates becoming valid do so at their own risk. If the Proposed Restructuring does not become unconditional or any of the SO Underwriting Agreements is terminated in accordance with its terms, the Proposed Restructuring will not proceed. In such a case, the Company will make an announcement as soon as possible thereafter.