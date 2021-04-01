China Lumena New Materials : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE AND REVISED TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LUMENA NEW MATERIALS CORP.

(In Provisional Liquidation)

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 67)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

AND

REVISED TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING

Reference is made to the circular of China Lumena New Materials Corp. (In Provisional Liquidation) (the "Company") dated 29 November 2019 (the "Circular") and the Company's announcements dated 9 June 2020 and 5 March 2021 in relation to the Proposed Restructuring. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 9 June 2020, completion of the Proposed Restructuring is conditional upon, among other things, the fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in the Restructuring Framework Agreement (the "Conditions Precedent") on or before 31 July 2020 (the "Long Stop Date") or such other date as parties to the Restructuring Framework Agreement may agree in writing.

In view of the latest status of the Proposed Restructuring, the Company, the Provisional Liquidators and the Investors considered that additional time would be required for the fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent. On 26 March 2021, the Company, the Provisional Liquidators and the Investors entered into an amendment letter to the Restructuring Framework Agreement pursuant to which the parties have agreed to further extend the Long Stop Date for fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent to 31 July 2021 or any other date as the parties to the Restructuring Framework Agreement may agree in writing.