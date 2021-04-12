China March iron ore imports jump 19% on rising shipments, firm demand

* March iron ore imports at 102.11 mln T
* Jan-March iron ore imports at 283 mln T vs 263 mln T year
ago
* Steel products import rise 17% y/y in Q1
BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports rose
in March from relatively low levels a year earlier, customs data
showed on Tuesday, with demand for the steelmaking ingredient
underpinned by robust industrial activity.
The world's biggest iron ore consumer brought in 102.11
million tonnes of the raw material last month, according to data
from the General Administration of Customs, up 18.9% from March
2020.
In the first quarter, China imported 283.44 million tonnes
of iron ore, up from 263 million tonnes over the same period
last year.
"Iron ore imports just returned to a normal level from a
relatively low base last year when shipments were affected by
extreme weather in Australia and Brazil," said Cai Biyu, analyst
with GF Futures.
Demand for iron ore has been supported by robust steel
consumption in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
Steel futures prices have surged to record highs of over
5,000 yuan ($763.58) per tonne and prompting demand for iron
ore.
"Despite production curbs in Tangshan, mills in other places
could replenish stocks on peak season demand," said Cai.
China's benchmark iron ore futures have risen for
three consecutive trading sessions and jumped more than 3% on
Tuesday.
STEEL TRADE
The customs data also showed that China exported 7.54
million tonnes of steel products and brought in 1.32 million
tonnes last month.
In the first quarter, China's steel exports rose 23.8% from
a year earlier to 17.68 million tonnes.
Steel imports in the first three months of the year
increased 17% on an annual basis to 3.72 million tonnes,
according to the customs.
($1 = 6.5481 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)