China March new bank loans jump, broad credit growth quickens

* March new loans 3.13 trln yuan vs f'cast 2.68 trln yuan
* March M2 money supply +9.7% y/y, vs f'cast of +9.2%
* March TSF 4.65 trln yuan, vs f'cast 3.7 trln yuan
* C.bank keeps policy accommodative to support growth
BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China rose
more than expected in March, while broad credit growth
accelerated, from the previous month as the central bank kept
policy accommodative to support the slowing economy.
Chinese banks extended 3.13 trillion yuan ($492 billion) in
new yuan loans in March, up sharply from February and exceeding
analyst expectations, data released by the People's Bank of
China on Monday showed.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans
would rise to 2.68 trillion yuan in March. The new loans were
higher than 2.73 trillion yuan a year earlier.
That pushed bank lending in the first quarter to a record of
8.34 trillion yuan, up 8.7% from 7.67 trillion yuan in the
first quarter of 2021 - the previous record.
China's cabinet last week held out the prospect of more
measures to support the economy under pressure from renewed
COVID-19 outbreaks and a slowing global recovery.
To spur growth, the central bank has cut interest rates and
banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with more easing steps
expected.
Broad M2 money supply grew 9.7% from a year earlier, central
bank data showed, above estimates of 9.2% forecast in the
Reuters poll. M2 grew 9.2% in February from a year ago.
Outstanding yuan loans grew by 11.4% from a year earlier
compared with 11.4% growth in March. Analysts had expected 11.4%
growth.
Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad
measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, quickened to
10.6% in March from a year earlier and from 10.2% in February.
TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist
outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial
public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.
In March, TSF rose sharply to 4.65 trillion yuan from 1.19
trillion yuan in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected March TSF of 3.7 trillion yuan.
