New home prices in March edged up 0.5% month-on-month compared with a 0.3% rise in February, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Saturday.
Prices fell 0.8% year-on-year, down on an annual basis for the 11th straight month. Prices were down 1.2% in February in annual terms.
Major cities have seen a rebound in home sales over the past month, thanks to pent-up demand after China scrapped tough COVID curbs in December. But questions remain over the strength of the post-COVID recovery.
