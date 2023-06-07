SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports dropped in May from the previous month, Reuters calculations based on official data showed on Wednesday, as weak demand from power and steel sectors and high inventories led buyers to scale back shipments.

The world's top coal consumer brought in about 39.52 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in May, up from a low base of 20.55 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Still, the tally was down from the 40.68 million tonnes of coal shipped into the country in April.

Over the first five months of 2023, China brought in 182 million tonnes of coal, up 89.6% from the same period a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Coal imports faced a slowdown as Chinese utilities grappled with lacklustre power demand and mounting inventory, largely owing to weaker-than-expected recovery in industrial sectors.

Key Chinese coal-fired power plants witnessed a record high stockpiles of about 113 million tonnes by end-May, 24% higher than the same period last year, according to people close to China's power association.

The high inventory, sufficient for nearly 26 days of usage, gave less incentives for power plants to place new purchase orders, weighing on domestic coal prices and the economics of imported coal.

Domestic thermal coal with energy content of 5,500 kilocalories (kcal) at Chinese northern ports was traded at about 770 yuan ($108.14) per tonne. While imported coal at similar quality was around $99 per tonne at southern Chinese ports on the cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.

China's steel industry, a key driver of coking coal demand, continues to struggle amid persistent weakness in the country's property and construction sectors, with steel rebar prices falling to their lowest levels in three years at the end of May.

($1 = 7.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)