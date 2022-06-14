Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China May coal output jumps 13% on year amid govt push to boost supply

06/14/2022 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in May jumped 13% from a year earlier, statistics showed on Wednesday, as Beijing moved to increase production to ensure sufficient energy supply.

China, the world's top coal producer, mined 367.83 million tonnes of the fuel in May, equivalent to 11.87 million tonnes a day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

This was up from 10.53 million tonnes a day a year before, but down from 12.09 million tonnes a day in April, and below March's record of 12.77 million tonnes a day.

Production over January-May was 1.81 billion tonnes, 10.4% higher than in the same five-month period last year, according to the data.

The government aims to boost daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and build a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to guarantee supply. It has urged coal miners to step up production and has taken measures to stabilise prices of domestic coal.

Despite rising coal production, demand from industry and power plants remained flat in May, amid weeks-long lockdowns and shutdowns of many types of factories and businesses due to COVID-19 curbs.

May power generation fell 3.3%, with thermal power output dropping 10.9% from a year before, according to the statistics data. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aYen at risk of declining vs dollar into Q4 or later, economists say
RE
12:03aAbortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show
RE
06/15The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
RE
06/15Europe imports more South African coal as Russian ban looms
RE
06/14China's economic recovery to improve further in June - stats bureau
RE
06/14Airasia x malaysia ceo says fares will be elevated due to high f…
RE
06/14China May property sales fall at slower pace as policies buoy demand
RE
06/14Airasia x malaysia ceo says airline needs to be profitable befor…
RE
06/14China probes former head of national reserves bureau over discipline violation
RE
06/14Airasia x malaysia ceo says planned flights from kuala lumpur to…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rio Tinto: First ore delivered at Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilb..
2Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 14, 2022
3Australia's Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Reso..
4European official raises alarm about Russia flying Western-made airplan..
5Gold up on lower yields as investors await big Fed rate hike move

HOT NEWS