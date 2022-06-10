China Moly denies Congo administrator takes over its Tenke copper-cobalt mine

DAKAR, June 10 (Reuters) - There has been no change in
control of Tenke Fungurume Mining, majority owner China
Molybdenum said on Friday, contradicting a state mining company
official who said a temporary administrator had taken control of
the world's second-largest cobalt producer.
The secretary-general of Congo's state mining company
Gecamines told Reuters on Thursday that a court-appointed
temporary administrator had officially taken charge amid a
dispute between TFM shareholders.
China Moly controls an 80% stake in the copper
and cobalt mine, while Gecamines owns 20%.
"There is no change in the management right of TFM, and
production and operations are running as usual," China
Molybdenum spokesperson Vincent Zhou said in an email.
A court had appointed the administrator, Sage Ngoie Mbayo,
in February for a period of six months in response to a claim
brought by Gecamines.
Implementation of the ruling was suspended after Congo's
government called for an investigation. But in a letter dated
June 1 and seen by Reuters, Justice Minister Ruth Mutombo
ordered that it be enforced.
Ngoie, who had been named Gecamines' representative to TFM
shortly before his appointment as temporary administrator,
officially took charge on Thursday, Gecamines secretary-general
Patrice Pungwe said.
In a video filmed at TFM's offices, Ngoie declared that he
was now in control.
"At this time, TFM is run by me. It is not run by Gecamines
or by CMOC (China Moly)," he said.
The dispute started last August when Congo's government
announced it had formed a commission to reassess the reserves
and resources at TFM, which is also among the world's largest
copper producers.
The government suspects the mine has understated its levels
of reserves in order to reduce the amount of royalties it pays
to Gecamines. China Molybdenum denies having done so.
China Moly and Gecamines are "continuing to move forward"
with talks around royalty payments, Zhou said on Friday.
The court order in February tasked Ngoie with "reconciling
the two partners on the points of divergence, namely access to
technical information."
Congo is the world's top producer of cobalt, which is used
in electric batteries, and Africa's leading miner of copper.
TFM produced 18,501 tonnes of cobalt and 209,120 tonnes of
copper last year, according to China Moly.
TFM aims to produce 227,000-267,000 tonnes of copper and
17,500-20,500 tonnes of cobalt in 2022.
