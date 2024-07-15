China's new home sales and new construction starts by property developers showed some signs of improvement in June, narrowing year-on-year declines.

New home sales by value fell 26.9% in the first half from a year earlier, compared with a 30.5% drop recorded in the January to May period, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

New construction starts slid 23.7% in the six months, improving from a 24.2% drop in the first five months of the year, said the statistics bureau.

Property investment by developers fell 10.1% on year in the first half of 2024, the same pace as in the January to May period, said the bureau.

