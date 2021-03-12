Log in
China, Norway to conclude FTA negotiations as soon as possible

03/12/2021 | 06:33am EST
BEIJING - China and Norway pledged to conclude the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on March 12.

The two sides negotiated via video link on March 11 about issues including trade in goods, trade in services, investment, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, and technical trade barriers.

Both sides agreed that speeding up FTA negotiations is vital to jointly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting free trade and multilateralism. The FTA will also strengthen economic and trade cooperation, restore economic growth, and maintain the global industrial and supply chain stability, said the MOC.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
