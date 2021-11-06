China Oct exports rise 27.1% y/y; imports up 20.6%

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's exports in October rose
27.1% from a year ago, beating analysts' expectations, while
imports jumped 20.6%, customs data showed on Sunday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast October exports
would increase 24.5% after jumping 28.1% the previous month.
Imports were estimated to have risen 25%, according to the
poll, versus a 17.6% gain in September.
China posted a trade surplus of $84.54 billion last month,
compared with the poll's forecast for a $65.55 billion surplus.
It reported a $66.76 billion surplus in September.
