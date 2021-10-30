Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep

10/30/2021 | 09:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman gets her phone's QR code of the digital payment services scanned at a food shop, in Shanghai

(Corrects month in final paragraph)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October, official data showed on Sunday, as China combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in October from September's 53.2, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts say the services sector, which was slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, clouding the outlook for the much anticipated rebound in consumption in the months to come.

The official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 50.8 from September's 51.7.

(This story corrects month in final paragraph)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aChina releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
RE
12:04aSecretary Power reviews status of Biomass utilization in thermal Power Plants in the country
PU
10/30American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather
RE
10/30Ecuador government sees 2022 fiscal deficit of 3.45% of GDP, larger budget
RE
10/30Wang Yi Holds Talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio
PU
10/30China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
RE
10/30China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep
RE
10/30Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability
RE
10/30The 4th UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit 2021
PU
10/30China oct official manufacturing pmi at 49.2 (reuters poll 49.7, prev month 49.6)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion - sources
2American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
3American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
4China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
5What is hyperthyroidism?

HOT NEWS