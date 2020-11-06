China October iron ore imports dip 1.7% m/m

* Oct iron ore imports 106.74 mln T vs 108.55 mln T in Sept
* Jan-Oct iron ore imports up 11.2% y/y
* Arrivals from Brazil, South Africa jumped
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports slipped
1.7% in October from a month earlier, but still hovered well
above 100 million tonnes, official customs data showed on
Saturday, propped up by firm demand at Chinese mills and
shipments from major miners.
The world's top iron ore consumer imported 106.74 million
tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in October, 14.9% more than
in October 2019, but still below the 108.55 million tonnes
brought in during September, according to data from the General
Administration of Customs.
For the first 10 months of 2020, iron ore imports came in at
975.2 million tonnes, rising 11.2% from the same period a year
earlier.
October iron ore imports were supported by increased
arrivals from Brazil and South Africa. According to Refinitiv
vessel-tracking data, arrivals from the two countries last month
rose 7% and 15.7%, respectively.
China's portside inventories had piled up for six
consecutive weeks to 128.95 million tonnes as of Nov. 1, data
compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-TOT-IRONINV>
Meanwhile, as most mills have completed environmental
upgrades to meet emission standards, steel producers in northern
China are also expecting fewer disruptions to their production
this winter.
But with weaker seasonal demand in the fourth quarter and
low profit margins for steelmakers, domestic demand may have
peaked, CITIC Futures wrote in a note.
STEEL TRADE
China shipped out 4.04 million tonnes of steel products in
October, the customs data showed, up from 3.83 million tonnes a
month earlier.
Steel imports fell last month to 1.93 million tonnes from
2.89 million tonnes in September.
The China Iron and Steel Association anticipated steel
exports to recover and imports to drop in the last quarter on an
overseas market recovery and narrowing price spreads.
