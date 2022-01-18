China PBOC Aims to Act Forcefully to Help Stabilize Economy

China's central bank said Tuesday that it would act early and more forcefully to help stabilize the economy in 2022, a politically important year for Chinese leaders.

The People's Bank of China plans to guide financial institutions to expand their credit issuance this year, and will use multiple monetary instruments to keep market liquidity reasonably ample, said Liu Guoqiang, vice governor at the central bank, during a briefing.

The central bank on Monday cut key interest rates on its medium-term lending facility and reverse repurchase agreements, fueling expectations that the benchmark loan prime rates will be further lowered this month after a cut in December.

Monday's rate cuts could lower corporate loan rates via the loan prime rates, and the move demonstrates the PBOC taking action early and forcefully, said Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, in the same briefing. He added that the LPR would instantly respond to market rate changes and guide loan rates lower.

China's benchmark LPR is priced based on the interest rates of the MLF.

Some economists expect China to ease its monetary stance before the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates in response to high inflation, as the stark differences in the two policies could trigger capital outflows from China.

Mr. Sun said the policy changes in advanced economies will have limited impact on the Chinese economy given its resilience and enhanced financial independence.

China's average reserve requirement ratio stands at 8.4% currently, after several cuts since 2020, and is no longer high based on global standards, Mr. Liu said.

"Further adjustment [of the RRR] would be limited," Mr. Liu said in response to a question on whether the central bank would cut the ratio again this month.

Mr. Liu also said China's overall leverage ratio--total debt to gross domestic product--stood at 272.5% at the end of 2021, down 7.7 percentage points from a year earlier. The lower leverage ratio was mainly due to much faster economic growth in the past year. He expects the leverage ratio to be largely stable in 2022 despite the easing policy pivot, as the Chinese economy is likely to maintain relatively fast growth.

