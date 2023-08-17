China's central bank increased its relending quota for financial institutions in six regions that were hit hard by typhoons this summer, in a bid to help local farmers and small businesses.

The quota has been increased by 35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), the People's Bank of China said, adding that the increased low-cost fund will be offered to Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Fujian provinces, as well as the cities of Beijing and Chongqing. Financial institutions could use the fund to provide loans for small companies and farmers that were hit by typhoons.

