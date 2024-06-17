China's central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged on Monday, indicating a likely hold on the benchmark lending rate later this month.

The People's Bank of China injected 182 billion yuan ($25.09 billion) worth of liquidity into the financial system via its medium-term lending facility, which will charge banks an interest rate of 2.5%, unchanged from the previous operation.

The central bank also offered CNY4 billion in funds to banks at an interest rate of 1.8%, also unchanged from its earlier operation.

The hold on the medium-term lending rate indicates that the benchmark loan prime rate will likely be the same as it was last month since lenders price their prime loans using the medium-term lending rate. The PBOC will release its loan prime rate on Thursday.

The Monday rate announcement came after official data released last week showed Chinese banks issued a smaller-than-expected amount of loans in May, signaling a continued weakness of credit demand from Chinese households and corporations amid a protracted property slump.

The hold on the key policy rate was widely expected as Chinese banks' narrowing profit margins stoked concerns about the stability of the financial sector. Some economists say a policy rate cut would offer limited benefits amid tepid borrowing demand from Chinese households and companies.

A weakened Chinese yuan, as well as a wide gap between yields offered in China and the U.S., continue to limit Beijing's options, economists say.

Still, economists expect Beijing to loosen its monetary policy in the second half of the year to better support the economy, employing tools such as trimming policy rates and slashing the amount of deposits banks have to set aside at the central bank.

With all the monetary policy constraints at play, fiscal policy has been widely expected to play a leading role in propping up the Chinese economy this year. "In terms of policy support, we see an ongoing shift in government policy from monetary easing towards fiscal stimulus to bolster domestic demand," Serena Zhou, a senior China economist at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong, told clients in a note last week.

Beijing last month began sales of the first batches of a planned CNY1 trillion in ultralong bonds, with central authorities urging local governments to speed up their bond sales.

