Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China PBOC Urges Increased Lending to Small Businesses

07/05/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China's central bank on Monday urged the nation's banks to further step up lending to small businesses, while lowering their loan rates.

The People's Bank of China in a notice asked its branches to better use relending and re-discounting tools to guide financial institutions to increase loans to small and medium enterprises. It also encouraged small banks to issue special financial bonds, which will be used to extend financing to small businesses.

The central bank asked banks to increase tolerance of bad debt accumulated from lending to small businesses, which are normally seen as risky borrowers in the state-dominated banking system.

It also encouraged lenders to use big data in speeding up loan issuance to small enterprises.

Beijing has ordered state banks to sharply increase lending to small private businesses after the world's second largest economy was derailed by the coronavirus outbreaks. Small enterprises bore the brunt of the economic shocks.

However, increased lending was also expected to lead to a build-up of soured debt in the banking system, as banks were forced to reduce loan rates, while stepping up lending to risky small borrowers.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 0708ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aWorld shares cling near record highs
RE
07:49aRussia's economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds
RE
07:41aThailand weighs new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:41aThailand considers new transaction tax on securities trades-sources
RE
07:38aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end-June 2021
PU
07:36aGerman car production forecast slashed as supply-chain woes persist
RE
07:30aChina to encourage banks to lend more to small firms, central bank says
RE
07:25aDollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited
RE
07:21aFood commodity prices to ease this decade, emissions to rise, says report
RE
07:20aAnalysis-Europe faces sceptical globe with carbon border levy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo enters takeover battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5London Shares to Open Flat as Traders Digest Chinese PMI Data

HOT NEWS