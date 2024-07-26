China's policymakers have taken a fresh stab at jolting consumption to help revive the economy, but analysts have reservations about how effective the measures will be as past efforts have so far failed to spur lasting improvement in demand.

The country's top economic planner has pledged to provide more fiscal subsidies to encourage companies and households to upgrade consumer goods and equipment, expanding the scope of programs it announced earlier this year.

Details on the execution of the plans have been slow to trickle in, casting uncertainty about how much of an impact it will have on demand.

Beijing will allocate 300 billion yuan, or about $42 billion, in proceeds raised via ultra-long treasury bonds to support the goods trade-in and equipment renewal programs, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint notice with the finance ministry. About half of the funds will be deployed to subsidize companies' purchase of new equipment, while the other half will be handed out to local governments to finance initiatives aimed at boosting consumption.

Apart from the extra subsidies, authorities have included more business sectors such as energy in the upgrade push and promised more support to consumers for purchasing electric vehicles and green home appliances.

Separately on Friday, China's top state asset regulator announced that state-owned enterprises under the helm of the central government are expected to invest more than 3 trillion yuan in upgrading their equipment in the next five years.

The moves come in the wake of China's leadership reiterating its commitment to hitting the official growth target of around 5% this year, while also acknowledging concerns about weakness in the economy. Economists say reaching that goal will require much bolder policy support given the sharper-than-expected slowdown in the second quarter.

China's central bank reacted with a slew of surprise rate cuts over the past few days, but analysts think it's fiscal stimulus that will need to lead the way as concerns around currency stability and banks' profit margins limit room for monetary easing.

The lukewarm growth seen in the second quarter, along with June data showing a marked slowdown in retail sales, suggest the trade-in effort hasn't been able to provide the lift authorities want.

The stepped-up measures are a welcome sign of more targeted support, but they are "tweaks, not massive changes," Pantheon Macroeconomics' Duncan Wrigley said in a note.

The amount of special bond funds allocated to support both schemes isn't large by Chinese standards, but will be more effective if used to subsidize interest rates on equipment renewal loans, he said.

UBS economists note that the 300 billion yuan fund is also not really "new" fiscal stimulus as it will be taken from the planned ultra-long treasury bond issuance already included in Beijing's annual budget plan.

"We see a decent boost to China's household consumption [RMB 150bn equivalent to 0.3% of 2023 annual retail sales] and corporate capex, but likely a limited overall impact on GDP growth, considering funding support for infrastructure may be smaller than otherwise," the UBS economists said.

