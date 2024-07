BEIJING, July 15 - China's second-quarter pork output fell 3% from a year earlier to 13.98 million metric tons, a Reuters calculation based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

China slaughtered 363.95 million hogs during the first half of the year, down 3.1% on a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tom Hogue)